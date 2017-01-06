BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

Delay in date for re-opening of Choiseul Secondary School

By Ministry of Education
January 6, 2017

a-section-of-the-students-in-attendance-at-the-choiseul-secondary-school

PRESS RELEASE – The Department for Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform parents of students attending the Choiseul Secondary School and the general public that there has been a delay in the completion of temporary accommodation for the Form 1 and 2 students of the Choiseul Secondary School.

Outstanding at this time is the completion of a temporary wooden structure to provide additional classroom spaces. The Department of Education has advised the contractor to take all necessary actions to minimise any further delays and utilise a double shift of workers to expedite construction of the building.

Parents are therefore advised that Forms Three, Four and Five are to report to the Choiseul Secondary School for classes on Monday January 9, 2017, while the Form Ones and Form Twos will report for classes from Monday January 16, 2017.

The Department for Education, Innovation and Gender Relations thanks everyone for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.