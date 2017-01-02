BOSL
Couple left horrified after discovering that husband’s mother invited herself to their honeymoon in St. Lucia

nintchdbpict000291893311THE SUN (UK) – A BRIDE-TO-BE was horrified to discover that her partner’s mum has invited herself on THEIR honeymoon, after booking flights to their destination of choice.

The Mumsnet user Winter Is Here Jon, who is getting married later this year, made the discovery on Facebook – where her mother-in-law was boasting about her trip.

Winter explained that she and her partner have been planning a romantic post-wedding trip to St Lucia, in the Caribbean, with a few days in the United States on their way home.

Although they are yet to book, the couple had given their proposed dates to both sets of their parents – because they were hoping for some help looking after their kids.

The frustrated bride-to-be added: “Fast forward to last night and she’s posted on Facebook that she’s booked a holiday to the same chuffing resort she knew we were looking at.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

