Couple left horrified after discovering that husband’s mother invited herself to their honeymoon in St. Lucia

INTERNATIONAL: Riot by drug gangs in Brazil prison leaves 60 dead January 2, 2017 NEW YORK TIMES – A prison riot involving gangs vying for supremacy over the cocaine trade in the Brazilian Amazon left about 60 people dead, the authorities in the city of Manaus said on Monday. Riots at Brazil’s prisons are common, but the episode in Manaus, which included decapitated bodies thrown over the walls of ...

INTERNATIONAL: Mark Zuckerberg reveals he’s no longer an atheist January 2, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Mark Zuckerberg is a true believer again. The Facebook founder, who formerly identified as an atheist, revealed last week that religion has come back into his life in a holiday post. He posted a short message on Facebook wishing his followers a: “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast ...

INTERNATIONAL: Anti-ageing chocolate which reduces wrinkles developed by Cambridge University spin-off January 2, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – It may seem too good to be true, but guilt-free chocolate which promises to slow down the emergence of wrinkles and sagging skin, has been developed by scientists. ‘Esthechoc’ the brainchild of a Cambridge University spin-off lab, claims to boost antioxidant levels and increase circulation to prevent lines and keep skin looking ...

INTERNATIONAL: IS claims Turkey nightclub attack January 2, 2017 BBC – So-called Islamic State says it was behind the new year attack on a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people. The group said in a statement it was carried out by “a heroic soldier”. At least 600 revellers were celebrating in the early hours of Sunday at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub when the gunman began ...

INTERNATIONAL: Tourist bitten by crocodile after trying to take a selfie with it January 1, 2017 NEW YORK POST – She just snapped. A French tourist was bitten by a crocodile after posing next to the enormous reptile in a misguided attempt to take a selfie, according to reports. The 41-year-old woman was exploring Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park with her husband when the duo came across the giant female reptile, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pranksters change Hollywood sign to Hollyweed January 1, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Hollywood is starting 2017 on a high! The famous “Hollywood” sign in Los Angeles was vandalized early Sunday to read “Hollyweed” — celebrating the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in California, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Surveillance footage caught one person dressed in all black sneaking up to the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teen cuffed for drunken driving steals cop car in Washington Heights, takes it on 13-mile joyride January 1, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – An 18-year-old busted for drunken driving in Washington Heights made a daring getaway early Sunday — in the NYPD police cruiser he was just placed in, officials said. Dekota Locklear of Lumberton, N.C., was pulled from his car for being too drunk to drive as he rolled past a DWI ...

INTERNATIONAL: Brazil man kills ex-wife, 8-y-o son and 10 others January 1, 2017 NY DAILY NEWS — A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before committing suicide, military police said Sunday. The man was carrying “several firearms,” when he attacked the family in Campinas, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Gunman dressed as Santa kills 39 in Turkey January 1, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – A gunman reportedly dressed in a Santa costume killed at least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, at a famous nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Armed with a long-barrelled weapon, the attacker shot a police officer before storming the elite Reina club in the Ortakoy area of the city at about 1.45am. The Israeli ...

INTERNATIONAL: Titanic sank due to enormous uncontrollable fire, not iceberg, experts claim January 1, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – The sinking of the RMS Titanic may have been caused by an enormous fire on board, not by hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic, experts have claimed, as new evidence has been published to support the theory. More than 1,500 passengers lost their lives when the Titanic sank on route to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Drunk Canadian pilot arrested after passing out in cockpit January 1, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – A Sunwing pilot was arrested on Saturday after being found intoxicated in a plane he was about to manoeuvre out of Calgary airport in western Canada. The 37-year-old man was found drunk shortly after 7.00 am (1200 GMT) in the cockpit of the plane he was supposed to pilot to Cancun, Mexico. Before ...

INTERNATIONAL: I quit my job to breastfeed my boyfriend every two hours January 1, 2017 This story was one of the most read stories from New York Post in 2016. NEW YORK POST – A mom is breastfeeding her boyfriend — 20 years after having children. Jennifer Mulford took time off from her job as a bartender to induce breastfeeding because she wants to start an adult breastfeeding relationship (ABR) with ...

INTERNATIONAL: Sri Lankan church service prints Tupac rap lyrics by accident December 31, 2016 CNN – Christmas carols aren’t supposed to have lyrics like “revenge is like the sweetest joy, next to getting p***y.” But that’s exactly what churchgoers in Sri Lanka saw in booklets at a carol service on December 11. What they expected was the words to the Hail Mary, a common Christian prayer. What they got ...

INTERNATIONAL: Tennessee woman leaves $1.2M estate to help cats and dogs in her home county December 31, 2016 NY DAILY NEWS – A Tennessee woman’s $1.2 million fortune is going to the dogs — and cats! Animal lover Glenda Taylor DeLawder, who died in November 2015 at the age of 72, left her entire estate to “exclusively help care for Carter County’s cats and dogs,” Mayor Leon Humphrey recently announced in a statement. Administrators ...

INTERNATIONAL: Over 30 people killed in Turkey nightclub attack (update) December 31, 2016 BBC – At least 35 people have lost their lives in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, the city’s governor has said. Among the dead is one police officer, Vasip Sahin stated, adding that it was a terror attack. At least another 40 were injured in the attack which took place in the Reina ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pilot arrested for trying to fly while drunk December 31, 2016 NEW YORK POST – An Indonesian budget airline has fired a pilot who was suspected of trying to fly a plane while he was drunk. Citilink President Director Albert Burhan also announced Friday that he and the production director would resign over the impropriety. Citilink is a subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia. On ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman beheaded in Afghanistan ‘for going out in city without her husband’ December 30, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A woman has been beheaded for visiting a city without her husband, officials in Afghanistan have said. The 30-year-old was decapitated and stabbed to death on Monday evening in Lati in the Sar-e-Pul province of northern Afghanistan. The Middle East Press claims a government spokesman told them Taliban militants killed her for the “infidelity act” ...

INTERNATIONAL: Black pudding hailed as a ‘superfood’ December 30, 2016 TELEGRAPH (UK) – Fry-up fans have something to cheer about in 2016 – the humble black pudding is now being hailed as a ‘superfood’ thanks to its nutritional benefits. Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Anucyia Victor has drawn up a list of 16 foods she predicts will be ‘huge’ in 2016, including black beans, seaweed, avocado ...

INTERNATIONAL: Putin decides against expelling US staff December 30, 2016 ALJAZEERA – Russia will not expel anyone in response to US sanctions against the country and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US, the Kremlin is quoting President Vladimir Putin as saying in the statement. Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, had earlier said he had proposed to Putin that Russia expel 35 US ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man fatally stabs stepdaughter because she was hungry December 30, 2016 NEW YORK POST – A Michigan man “snapped” when his 5-year-old stepdaughter said she wanted something to eat — stabbing the little girl to death, and then setting her body on fire, a court heard this week. Thomas McClellan, 25, of Holt, admitted that he knocked Luna Michelle Younger to the ground, sat on her ...

INTERNATIONAL: 9-year-old loses penis after circumcision mishap December 30, 2016 NEW YORK POST – A Malaysian boy just 9 years old had to have his penis amputated due to negligence on the part of his surgeon, lawyers in Kuala Lumpur said Friday. The doctor accidentally cut off the head of the boy’s penis during the operation for a circumcision on Dec. 15. He then tried ...

INTERNATIONAL: Identical twins to marry the same man December 30, 2016 YAHOO – Off the back of their five-year anniversary, identical twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque have shared their plans to wed their shared boyfriend Ben in the future. “We’ve been with him for five years so he’s twinning and winning. We do want to marry the same man and his name is Ben,” said Anna in ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russia makes fun of Obama’s’ sanctions December 30, 2016 CNN – Russia has retaliated quickly against the US’s expulsion of its diplomats over alleged hacking attacks, with a series of pointed barbs aimed at the outgoing Obama administration. President Barack Obama announced sanctions against four Russian individuals for what it said was election interference Thursday. He also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the ...

“America’s Most Wanted” found homeless in Trinidad December 30, 2016 TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A man who was captured in Trinidad, 16 years after he shot and killed a guest at a wedding in New York, was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison in the US. Balkumar Singh pleaded guilty to murder in the 1999 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Abzal Khan was sentenced in ...