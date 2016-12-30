BOSL
‘Cook Like A Lucian’ receives Tripadvisor’s Certificate of Excellence

PRESS RELEASE – Cook Like A Lucian is happy and proud to display its certificate of excellence from TripAdvisor for 2016.

Owner Dean Tony Joseph holding the certificate in the photo, and mom Antonia Joseph left of him says it has been a long journey but finally paying off.

They are very excited about their themed Saturday nights. Starting late January people can come to dinner and learn to make foods from other parts of the world like Italian, French, Indian and also enjoy a wine tasting.

They would like to say thank you to all their visitors and everyone who reviewed them on TripAdvisor, and would also like to wish everyone a happy new year!

You can call or WhatsApp them on 716-5626 or Facebook message or email info@cooklikealucian.com for reservations or more information.

