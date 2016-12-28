CHEMICO issues scam alert

PRESS RELEASE – Please be advised that Urban Jn Marie is no longer employed with Chemical Manufacturing (CHEMICO).
We have received numerous reports from our customers that he has been soliciting money on behalf of the company with excuses such as Company vehicle has broken down and in dire need of assistance.
DO NOT under any circumstances gives monies or assistance to this individual.
Many of our customers and other persons have become victims of his scam.
Please make a report to the Police if this individual approaches you or if you know his whereabouts.
(0)(0)