Chef stabbed and robbed in Castries

STAFF REPORT – A 56-year-old father of five is hoping for a safer New Year after he was stabbed and robbed on Friday night (Dec. 30) at a Castries city bus stop.

William Biscette, a chef, told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that he was attacked by two young males while sitting at the Monchy bus stop, around 10:15 p.m.

“I was sitting down…. waiting for a bus when two guys passing behind me, hit me, pushed me in the back. I fell on the road and they started fighting me…. I put up a fight,” Biscette explained.

One of the thugs went through his pockets while the other, armed with a knife, stabbed at him, he said.

“When they stabbed me the first time I started calling for help but nobody was helping me… people were just standing around watching,” he said.

The bandits ran away in the direction of “the gardens” when a vehicle stopped, Biscette said.

The robbers took $600 cash and a cell phone. Biscette said prior to the attack, he went to pay a bill but the place was closed.

He sustained wounds to two fingers on his right hand, as well as bruises to his head and shoulders.

The police are investigating.

Biscette told SNO this was the second time getting robbed in the city.

Last year, he was stabbed in the stomach and robbed of a cell phone while standing by the CDC apartments.