Chamber of Commerce statement on the passing of Sir Dwight Venner

PRESS RELEASE – The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture, wishes to express its profound sadness on learning of the passing of Sir Dwight K.Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and a former Director of Finance in St. Lucia.

Sir Dwight was a strong friend of the Private Sector and in his work in various capacities demonstrated a profound understanding, not only of the role of the private sector, but more importantly, of the challenges faced by the sector in their quest to fulfill their role. He always sort to find ways to eliminate these barriers and create new opportunities for the advancement of businesses.

Sir Dwight was a man strong in intellect, firm in conviction, determined and relentless in effort, energetic and enthusiastic in his desire to contribute to the growth and sustainable development of the region.

Sir Dwight, led St. Lucia’s economic recovery in the early eighties with aplomb and creativity, designing and implementing a home grown structural adjustment program which catapulted St. Lucia to head of its class in terms of economic development and social progress.

As Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Sir Dwight was steadfast in his conviction of the value of the Eastern Caribbean Dollar and the need to maintain the fixed exchange rate system, while pushing hard and advising the Eastern Caribbean Ministers of Finance to build the essential pillars and institutions for a successful Currency Union. The ECCB had become a model of an effective multistate central bank and this will surely be one of his many legacies left behind.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture, recognizes Sir Dwight as a pantheon among modern Caribbean Economist. His intellect and visionary advice and stewardship will be surely missed and the Chamber truly mourns his passing.

We extend heartfelt condolences to his family, wife and children in particular. We know that the staff of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank will also be impacted by his sudden demise. We wish them all God’s blessings and strength in this time of sorrow. May he rest in peace.