CDP contractors to receive outstanding payments

Outstanding payments for projects completed under the Constituency Development Programme (CDP) during the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s (SLP) stint in government are now being honored.

There have been reports that the current administration has given its approval for payment of million dollars, to hundreds of contractors island wide, which commenced about two weeks ago.

While the process has been slow due to limited staff, several persons have already received their payments.

Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph had accused the former government of not following established procedure in connection with the CDP.

Joseph had appealed to contractors to be patient as the new government try to identify the contractors that have not been paid, explaining that there was a need to cross-reference some of these projects first.

Government was presented with a cheque for US$4 million from the Taiwanese government in September for the new phase of the 2016 CDP, with an outstanding US$1 million to be received later.

During the handing over ceremony, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet had announced that the money would be used towards paying for projects that were completed four months prior to election in several constituencies.

CDP is dubbed one of the most important programmes between Taiwan and Saint Lucia since 2007 and this programme has had over 1,000 projects completed.

It has also created over 8,000 jobs, to enhance the development of various communities all over Saint Lucia.