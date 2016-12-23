BOSL
Castries Mayor extends condolences on the passing of former ECCB Governor

PRESS RELEASE – It is with profound sadness that we heard of the passing of the former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Sir Dwight Venner.

On behalf all in the Office of the Mayor, we send our heartfelt sympathies and prayers to his immediate family and close relatives.

Sir Venner, the longest-serving governor of any central bank, monetary authority, or Federal Reserve served with great distinction.

The former Governor always exemplified sound judgment and fortitude which was clear during his tenure and throughout his public life.

The grief we share at his passing is, without doubt, grief that will be shared by our fellow nations in the region.

We wish the Venner family God’s guidance and support and pray that the former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank will find a place of joy and rest.

