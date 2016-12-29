Castries Lions and Leos spread Christmas cheer

PRESS RELEASE – The Castries Lions and Lees took time to share Christmas with the less fortunate. On Saturday December 10, the members of the clubs visited the Ti-Rocher Combined School for the annual Children’s Christmas party.

The one hundred and forty students of the school were treated to goodies and each child received a gift from Santa. This year the gifts were personalized as members were given the names of the students for whom they were to purchase the toys.

The children were entertained by the lions and they also joined in games, dancing and singing. The principal expressed her gratitude and thanked the Lions for remembering their community school. The teachers and students were grateful for an enjoyable time.

On Saturday December 17 the Leos took their turn and served a Christmas lunch to the need in the Castries environs. The lunch was partly sponsored by Massy Stores Supermarket, the First National Bank Sports club and the Leo Club.

On Monday December 19 the Castries Lions sponsored a snack hamper which was presented to the Manager of the Boys’ Training Center during their annual Christmas treat for the wards. The Club is always pleased to partner with the Center.

The sharing continued on December 18, with the Lions serving Christmas lunch and delivering gift to the residents of the Mother Theresa Home for the Elderly at Faud-a-Chaud.

The highlight of the Christmas activities was annual lunch on Christmas Day. Each Lion was required to share a part of their Christmas lunch with the less fortunate. One Team served the less fortunate around the City environs while another team served the resident of the St Lucy’s Home.

The Team at the RC Boys School was joined by the Members of the Reduit Football Club who served the drinks. The over one hundred and forty recipients who were served at the RC Boys Primary in Castries were ever grateful for the meal. Likewise the residents of St Lucy’s Home expressed their gratitude and joined in singing carols.

The members of the Lions and Leo Clubs take this opportunity to express our appreciation and thanks to the many individuals, organizations and Corporate Institutions for their support in 2016 and look forward to continued collaboration in 2017. We join with the clubs’ Presidents and Board of Directors in wishing you the very best for the Christmas Season and a productive and 2017.