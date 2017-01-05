St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

CARIBBEAN: Woman killed in Dominica

By Dominica News Online
January 5, 2017

laville1-642x482-1DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE – A woman was killed on Lahaut Road in Loubiere on Wednesday evening and one man is in custody in connection with the incident.

Dead is Valda Laville, 31, of Marigot but living in Loubiere, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said, while a man from Gullet River in the Kalinago Territory has been arrested.

He said the incident took place around 8:15 pm.

Jno Baptiste said Laville sustained multiple wounds to her body. She was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He said a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.