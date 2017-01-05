CARIBBEAN: Woman killed in Dominica

DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE – A woman was killed on Lahaut Road in Loubiere on Wednesday evening and one man is in custody in connection with the incident.
Dead is Valda Laville, 31, of Marigot but living in Loubiere, police PRO Pellam Jno Baptiste said, while a man from Gullet River in the Kalinago Territory has been arrested.
He said the incident took place around 8:15 pm.
Jno Baptiste said Laville sustained multiple wounds to her body. She was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.
He said a coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.
