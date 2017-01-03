CARIBBEAN: Two charged with murder in Antigua

THE DAILY OBSERVER – Two men charged with murder, in two separate incidents, are expected in the court this week.
Police have said, through a STRATCOM release, that 55-year-old Kensworth Browne has been charged with the murder of his wife Judith Browne, while 23-year-old Randy Edwards was charged with the murder of Elvis Daisy of Clare Hall.
Kensworth, of Tyrells, was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday, December 29, after he allegedly battered and killed his wife, using a blunt object.
(0)(0)