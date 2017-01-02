CARIBBEAN: Trump Administration will be great for all of us, says Butch

Trump pulled off an upset win over Democratic rival Hillary Clintion in elections last November to choose America’s 45th president. His win has been greeted with concern by Jamaicans at home home and abroad who don’t know what to expect from the US President-Elect who campaigned on a hard-line immigration stance and attracted many right wing extremist.
However, Stewart, who has known Trump for some two decades, said the US President-Elect is “by no means crazy, prejudiced or a bigot”. In fact, he said he thinks a Trump administration “will be great for all of us”.
Stewart made the remarks in a letter to the editor of the Jamaica Observer newspaper, which he owns. The letter, under the headline “A New Year with great possibilities… and no need to fear Trump”, was accompanied by a photo of himself and his son, Adam, with Trump at a function in 2009.