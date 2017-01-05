CARIBBEAN: Trinidad pensioner sets house on fire, trying to exterminate bees

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A BELMONT man lost his house in a fire ignited by a torch he was using to get rid of a swarm of bees on Thursday.
Vernon Niles sustained burns to his back and neck as he ran from the burning house at Belmont Circular Road.
Niles, a man in his 60’s, had lived in the house since he was a child.
A distraught Niles told reporters that at around midday he had attempted to eradicate the bees underneath his house using a torch.
However, as the bees tried to attack him, he dropped the flame and ran.
