CARIBBEAN: Trinidad pensioner sets house on fire, trying to exterminate bees

By Trinidad Express
January 5, 2017

tt72915TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A BELMONT man lost his house in a fire ignited by a torch he was using to get rid of a swarm of bees on Thursday.

Vernon Niles sustained burns to his back and neck as he ran from the burning house at Belmont Circular Road.

Niles, a man in his 60’s, had lived in the house since he was a child.

A distraught Niles told reporters that at around midday he had attempted to eradicate the bees underneath his house using a torch.

However, as the bees tried to attack him, he dropped the flame and ran.

