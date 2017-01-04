CARIBBEAN: Three shot dead, four wounded in Trinidad
By Trinidad Express
January 4, 2017
TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A mass shooting in Freeport has left three people dead and four wounded. The shootings happened early on Wednesday.
Gunmen opened fire on the victims at Commonwealth Drive, Nelson Street.
The deceased were identified as Winston Edwards, Kent Brown and Elton Amora.
The wounded are at hospital.
