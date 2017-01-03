CARIBBEAN: Tearful service after pastor jailed over sex crime allegations in Jamaica

THE GLEANER – Almost the entire congregation at the Nazareth Moravian Church in northwest Manchester broke down in tears yesterday as worshippers wrestled with their emotions amid reports that their 64-year-old pastor remained in a St Elizabeth jail cell, accused of committing sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl.
“Today, the order of service is going to be a little different. We all know the crisis we are going through,” supplemental pastor, the Reverend Sherol Watson told congregants at the outset of the 11 a.m. service.
What followed were two hours of intercessory prayers and songs of penitence and faith.
There was no sermon and the welcome and notices were reserved for last.
