CARIBBEAN: St Vincent man jailed 2 years for having one round of ammo

By CMC/Jamaica Observer
January 4, 2017

p_courtCMC/JAMAICA OBSERVER — A St Vincent man who told a court that he found one round of ammunition while helping someone clean a house, has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Magistrate Bertie Pompey imposed the sentence on Calvert Buntin on Tuesday when he appeared in court charged with the possession of one round of .45-calibre ammunition.

The court heard that on January 1 this year, officers from the Special Patrol Unit were on patrol when they met Buntin at a shop. Officers noticed that he was acting suspiciously and requested a search, to which he consented.

The officers found the round of ammunition in the rear left pocket of his pants.

