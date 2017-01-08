CARIBBEAN: Shoot convicted murderers, says Jamaican Maroon leader

JAMAICA OBSERVER – The head of the Accompong Maroons in St Elizabeth wants convicted murderers to be place before a firing squad and shot within seven days of their conviction.
Colonel Fearon Williams, who on Friday stated his interest in becoming the next commissioner of police, said that if he is given the job, he knew how to make the “entire country a replica of Accompong Town — the safest place in the island”.
Williams was addressing the Maroon Festival to mark the 279th anniversary of the signing of the January 6 Maroon Peace Treaty in Accompong Town.
“Since the signing of the peace treaty there has only been one murder here. Right now I am not speaking as the colonel, I am speaking as Fearon Williams — from my heart. I heard you on the TV the other day and Sir, you fell short and these are my words,” he stated in a direct reference to Minister of National Security Robert Montague, who was in attendance.