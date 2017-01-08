St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

CARIBBEAN: Shoot convicted murderers, says Jamaican Maroon leader

By Jamaica Observer
January 8, 2017

251435_78164_reproJAMAICA OBSERVER – The head of the Accompong Maroons in St Elizabeth wants convicted murderers to be place before a firing squad and shot within seven days of their conviction.

Colonel Fearon Williams, who on Friday stated his interest in becoming the next commissioner of police, said that if he is given the job, he knew how to make the “entire country a replica of Accompong Town — the safest place in the island”.

Williams was addressing the Maroon Festival to mark the 279th anniversary of the signing of the January 6 Maroon Peace Treaty in Accompong Town.

Williams told Minister of Security, Robert Montague that if he was given the job, he knew just how to make the entire county a replica of Accompong Town — the safest place on the island.

“Since the signing of the peace treaty there has only been one murder here. Right now I am not speaking as the colonel, I am speaking as Fearon Williams — from my heart. I heard you on the TV the other day and Sir, you fell short and these are my words,” he stated in a direct reference to Minister of National Security Robert Montague, who was in attendance.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.