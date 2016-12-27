CARIBBEAN: Police held up and robbed of firearm while operating illegal taxi service in Jamaica

LOOP JAMAICA – A plain clothes policeman and two other persons were over the weekend held up and robbed by criminals in the Weymouth Drive area of St Andrew.
Reports are that on Saturday, December 24, the constable was using his vehicle to operate as an illegal taxi, when he was held up by a group of men armed with guns.
The gunmen took the personal firearm of the lawman and stole several other items from passengers, who were travelling in the car being used as a taxi.
The men then made their escape from the area.
None of the occupants of the vehicle were harmed.
The matter was reported to the Olympic Gardens Police who are investigating.
