St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

CARIBBEAN: Moravian minister charged with having sex with a minor granted bail

By Jamaica Gleaner
January 5, 2017

rupert-clarke-1JAMAICA GLEANER – The Moravian minister of religion charged with having sex with a minor has been granted bail in the sum of $800,000.

Rupert Clarke, 64, was granted bail when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish court this morning.

He must have one or two sureties and is to return to court on February 13.

The bearded pastor who has been jailed since last week Wednesday arrived at court this morning dressed in a black and red plaid shirt and a pair of black pants.

He was not in handcuffs.

He was supported by members of his family as well as members of the St Elizabeth Ministers fraternal who remained in the precincts of the court awaiting the outcome.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.