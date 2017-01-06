CARIBBEAN: Man loses arm while driving in Trinidad

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A man who was driving along with his right arm hanging out the window, lost the limb when it was severed by a passing truck.
Doctors were unable to reattach Liston Aderdeen’s arm at the San Fernando General Hospital, where he was taken.
The incident happened on Thursday on the penal Rock Road. Aberdeen, 54 was in his vehicle when his arm was torn off by the truck coming from the opposite direction.
Police said it is not the first time that drivers and passengers have lost limbs because their arms were extended out the windows while driving.
