CARIBBEAN: Man denied entry into Jamaica after trying to breach plane’s cockpit

THE GLEANER – There were nervous moments on board an early-morning Caribbean Airlines flight from New York to the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Sunday when a male passenger attempted to breach the cockpit of the plane.
Gleaner sources said that the passenger was subsequently restrained for the duration of the flight and the plane landed safely at the NMIA. Upon arrival, the sources revealed that the aircraft was met by law-enforcement officials and the passenger was deplaned, but refused entry into the country by immigration authorities.
A police source gave the passenger’s name as Deondre DaCosta and said that he had been detained at the NMIA, pending return to his country. His nationality has not been ascertained and airline and police officials declined to give further details.