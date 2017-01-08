BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

CARIBBEAN: Leave little girls alone, Jamaican senior cop warns

By Jamaica Observer
January 8, 2017

251449_78174_reproJAMAICA OBSERVER – Chief of police in St Elizabeth Superintendent Lanford Salmon has warned men who are attracted to underaged girls to heed the lessons from the recent arrest of a Moravian pastor on sex offence charges.

“The lesson for adult males is, leave the little girls on their own. Leave them alone. Allow them to mature and to make their own decisions at the right time,” said Salmon.

Rupert Clarke, 64, a senior pastor of the Moravian Church based in Manchester was charged recently with rape and also of having sexual intercourse with a child (a minor) under the age of 16.

Under Jamaican law, 16 is the legal age of consent in sexual matters, meaning that children under that age cannot legally consent to sexual relations.

The police allege that on the night of December 28, a motorised police patrol in the deep-rural community of Austin in Myersville, south- east St Elizabeth, just over a mile from the Alpart plant in Nain, came upon a parked car in a secluded area about 9:00 pm.

Further inspection allegedly revealed the pastor and a 15-year-old girl in what the police described as a “compromising position”.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(1)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.