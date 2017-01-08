CARIBBEAN: Leave little girls alone, Jamaican senior cop warns

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Chief of police in St Elizabeth Superintendent Lanford Salmon has warned men who are attracted to underaged girls to heed the lessons from the recent arrest of a Moravian pastor on sex offence charges.
“The lesson for adult males is, leave the little girls on their own. Leave them alone. Allow them to mature and to make their own decisions at the right time,” said Salmon.
Rupert Clarke, 64, a senior pastor of the Moravian Church based in Manchester was charged recently with rape and also of having sexual intercourse with a child (a minor) under the age of 16.
Under Jamaican law, 16 is the legal age of consent in sexual matters, meaning that children under that age cannot legally consent to sexual relations.
The police allege that on the night of December 28, a motorised police patrol in the deep-rural community of Austin in Myersville, south- east St Elizabeth, just over a mile from the Alpart plant in Nain, came upon a parked car in a secluded area about 9:00 pm.
Further inspection allegedly revealed the pastor and a 15-year-old girl in what the police described as a “compromising position”.