CARIBBEAN: Jealous ex-lover chops off woman’s hand in Guyana

INEWS GUYANA – Police are on the hunt for a former Tapir driver after he severed the hand of a woman who he claimed to have loved and chopped her mother several times.
The incident took place on Christmas Eve at Number 70 Village, Corentyne Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).
The injured women have been identified as 23-year-old Bhartie Udho, and her 42-year-old mother Amika Udho, both of whom are presently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
According to reports, the two women and three other family members left home to go to Corriverton for a ‘Christmas Eve walk’.
According to Abdul Ali, he heard screams shortly after his family left home. Ali said as he ran out one of his daughters was rushing home. He also notice the suspect opposite his home. “I see he going through the street with a cutlass in his hand and then I run and see my wife lie down in blood. She had a chop on her chest and one on her forehead and I go to pick her up and she say to go and check my daughter.”