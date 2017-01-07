CARIBBEAN: Jamaican first to be killed by cops in Cayman Islands in 3 decades

JAMAICA OBSERVER – The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) confirmed Friday that they killed a Jamaican gun suspect in the first fatal police officer-involved shooting here, since at least the 1980s.
According to the Cayman Compass, the dead man has been identified as Norval Barrett, 34, who was in the Cayman Islands illegally.
Police Commissioner David Byrne said the suspect was the subject of a search warrant being served in the Windsor Park area of George Town around 5:30 am Friday. However, he declined to independently confirm Barrett’s identity, citing the ongoing investigation.
According to police reports, the suspect exited a residence on Theresa Drive with a firearm. Byrne said two RCIPS armed officers fired “a number of shots” and injured the suspect.
Barrett was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.