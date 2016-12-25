CARIBBEAN: Jah Cure’s sister caught smuggling cocaine into United States
LOOP JAMAICA – A female relative of reggae recording artiste Jah Cure was arrested on Wednesday, December 21 in Florida after she was caught attempting to smuggle cocaine into the United States.
According to information Loop News has received from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mckadia Damale Alcock, 29, was arrested by US Marshals at the Fort-Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and charged with possession of cocaine.
The 29-year-old is being held prior to trial at the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, Florida.
More details to come.
