CARIBBEAN: Help Caribbean immigrants, coalition pleads with US President

CARIBBEAN360 – Outgoing US President Barack Obama is being urged to draft policies to assist Caribbean immigrants before he leaves office this month.
Cities for Action, a coalition of over 100 mayors and county executives from across the United States, is calling on Obama to commit to further protections for Caribbean and other immigrants in their communities.
In a letter to the American president, they recommended that his administration strengthen support for young immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) by accepting early DACA renewal applications.
The programme permits young immigrants who are brought to the US illegally as children to remain in the country without threat of deportation and also to work legally.
The letter was signed by mayors from cities in Pennsylvania, Texas, Maryland, Alabama, Massachusetts, North Carolina, California, Rhode Island, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Tennessee, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Colorado, and Washington.