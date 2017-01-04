BOSL
CARIBBEAN: Guyana health minister demoted

By INEWS GUYANA
January 4, 2017
Dr George Norton, new Social Cohesion Minister

INEWS – Former Health Minister, Dr George Norton, for the first time since news broke that he was demoted from his position as Minister of the Public Health Ministry, told Inews earlier today (Tuesday) that he is not a failure.

Norton was demoted from the post of Senior Minister of Public Health to the Junior Minister of Social Cohesion under Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

According to the former Health Minister, this announcement was dropped suddenly on him by the Government and as such, he will now be entering a field that is very foreign to him.

