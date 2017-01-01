BOSL
GET READY!! GET READY!! FOR LOW AIRFARES & CRUISE RATES ...BOOK YOUR FLIGHT TO NEW YORK, TORONTO, MIAMI, LONDON & OTHER INTERNATIONAL & CARIBBEAN DESTINATIONS TODAY WITH BUDGET TRAVEL AGENCY, WE ARE ALSO A MONEYGRAM AGENT FOR SEND AND RECEIVE TRANSACTIONS , CALL OR COME SEE US TODAY AT OUR LOCATION IN BLUE CORAL MALL, BRIDGE STREET , CASTRIES, TELEPHONE # 451-2003/458-2000/485-0361, EMAIL: budgettravel@candw.lc

CARIBBEAN: Gamecock gamblers shot dead in Guyana

shooting-jpgDEMERARA WAVES – Two men were New Year’s Day shot dead shortly after leaving a game cock gambling location at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.

One of them has been identified as a chicken vendor at Bourda Market named David Singh. ‘A’ Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken said the victims were earlier gambling at a cockfighting session.

Hicken also told Demerara Waves Online News that investigators were treating the incident as a “hit” . He said no valuables were taken from the victims.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.