CARIBBEAN: Gamecock gamblers shot dead in Guyana

DEMERARA WAVES – Two men were New Year’s Day shot dead shortly after leaving a game cock gambling location at Friendship, East Bank Demerara.
One of them has been identified as a chicken vendor at Bourda Market named David Singh. ‘A’ Division Commander, Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken said the victims were earlier gambling at a cockfighting session.
Hicken also told Demerara Waves Online News that investigators were treating the incident as a “hit” . He said no valuables were taken from the victims.
