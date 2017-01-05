BOSL
CARIBBEAN: Four dead in Guyana road accident

By News Source Guyana
January 5, 2017

timthumbNEWS SOURCE GUYANA – A fourth person has died as a result of that smash up on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, which took place on Wednesday night.

Three persons died on the spot last night, while the fourth victim passed away this morning while undergoing surgery.

The dead persons have been identified as Dextroy Griffith, David Primus and Raul Aaron. They were all killed on the spot. The 4th person who died this morning has been identified as Lauron Mendonca of Linden.

Two other persons including the wife of one of the dead men, are still in the hospital with multiple injuries.

All of the men who died are from the Linden community.

