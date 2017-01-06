CARIBBEAN: Dominica’s diplomatic passport not for sale, PM Skerrit says

DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE – Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has refuted allegations that diplomatic passports are being sold by the government.
He was responding to the issue which was raised in a CBS 60 Minutes program.
“The sale of diplomatic passports is not part of the citizenship by investment program, but it goes on under the table, particularly in Dominica which has had a most impressive corps of dodgy diplomats,” the script from the program reads.
Skerrit said Dominican diplomatic passports are not sold under any circumstances.
“We have said more than once that diplomatic passports are not sold under the CBI Programme or otherwise,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday. “We categorically refute the allegation that diplomatic passports are being sold by this Government as alleged or at all. It is regrettable that even in the face of constant denial and complete lack of any evidence that Mr. (Lennox) Linton would persist and insist on repeating his lies that such a practice exists.”