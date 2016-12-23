CARIBBEAN: Dominican government to consider medical marijuana in 2017

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his administration will discuss the issue of medical marijuana in the coming year.
Skerrit who was a guest on a local radio programme on Wednesday said the topic must be discussed in a focused and informed manner, in order to take full advantage of the use of the herb, which many have sworn has saved their lives.
“We have started the conversation. I think we maybe need to put a better structure in place where we can have a more structured, informed dialogue or discussion on medical marijuana, to see how we can take advantage of this.
I think in the New Year you will see a more focused, more structured approach to the discussion…I think that if there is a plant in our country which people are swearing by as having saved their lives or assisted them in reducing the pain or managing their ailment, then I think it is important for there to be a very serious discussion about it, and to see how we can go about taking advantage of this development,” the Prime Minister said.
He suggested that Dominica could adopt and tweak measures from other countries that have been successful in the use of medical marijuana.