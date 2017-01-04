CARIBBEAN: Digicel announces price hike in Antigua

ANTIGUA OBSERVER – Digicel has announced that as of February 1, customers in Antigua & Barbuda will pay a 5 per cent increase in their postpaid mobile services.
In an email to Digicel customers, the Irish telecommunications company said that the price hike was as a result of an “increased cost of doing business” on the island. The changes are to be made to postpaid mobile calls and data services.
However, Minister of Telecommunications Melford Nicholas said Digicel did not seek approval for the increase from the government.
so not approval from government but still a hike is prices to customers??? are we slaves to these big companies now. slavery jus coming in multiple forms