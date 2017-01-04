St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

CARIBBEAN: Digicel announces price hike in Antigua

By Antigua Observer
January 4, 2017

price-hike

ANTIGUA OBSERVER – Digicel has announced that as of February 1, customers in Antigua & Barbuda will pay a 5 per cent increase in their postpaid mobile services.

In an email to Digicel customers, the Irish telecommunications company said that the price hike was as a result of an “increased cost of doing business” on the island. The changes are to be made to postpaid mobile calls and data services.

However, Minister of Telecommunications Melford Nicholas said Digicel did not seek approval for the increase from the government.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. who
    January 4, 2017 at 8:27 AM

    so not approval from government but still a hike is prices to customers??? are we slaves to these big companies now. slavery jus coming in multiple forms

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.