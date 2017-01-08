CARIBBEAN: Cops probe TT businessman’s alleged funding to terrorist group
By Trinidad Express
January 8, 2017
TRINIDAD EXPRESS – Inshan Ishmael, businessman and political activist, has been red-flagged in connection with attempts to wire transfer millions to organisations abroad allegedly linked to terrorism.
Two transfers were successful and two were not.
Among the suspicious attempts is TT$3.4 million in 2011 to the Muslim Aid foundation, which was classified as a terrorist organisation.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2017-01-08