CARIBBEAN: Brazilians feared drowned off The Bahamas

Brazilian officials say families of the migrants have not heard from them since November 6.

CARIBBEAN 360 – A bid to start a new life in the United States ended in tragedy for at least 19 Brazilian migrants feared drowned off the Bahamas, Brazilians authorities have confirmed.

According to a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the group went missing during a purported crossing by sea from the Bahamas to the United States.

“There are about 20 Brazilians [who have gone missing]. So far, there is no information about their whereabouts, nor about the vessel that supposedly was going to take them to the United States,” it added.

Dozens of other migrants were also believed to be on the vessel.

