BOSL
BOSL

Caribbean Association of Banks mourns the passing of Sir Dwight Venner

Sir Dwight Venner

Sir Dwight Venner

PRESS RELEASE – The members of the Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) are profoundly saddened by the passing of Sir Dwight Venner, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and a most distinguished son of the Caribbean.

Sir Dwight steered the ECCB with distinction for twenty six (26) years until his retirement in 2015.

He was very passionate about protecting the safety and soundness of the financial sector and, by extension, the protection of depositors’ investments.

He believed in sub-regional and regional integration as a path to effective growth and development of our economies and to this end, contributed towards the formation of a number of regional institutions.

Additionally, the CAB is appreciative of his extensive publications in the areas of Monetary and International Economics, Central Banking, Public Finance, Economic Development, Political Economy and International Economic Relations etc. which will serve to provide knowledge and direction for many generations.

The CAB offers its deepest and heartfelt condolences to his wife, Lady Lynda Venner, their children and grandchildren, as well as other members of their family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as the region mourns the passing of this beloved son who will be sorely missed.

May he rest in peace.

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.