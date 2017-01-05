CARIBBEAN: Antiguan gov’t minister in critical condition

ANTIGUA OBSERVER – Minister of Public Works Eustace “Teco” Lake is on life support at Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) due to an undisclosed ailment which has been plaguing him for some time.
Well-placed sources told OBSERVER media the St John’s Rural South MP is in critical condition, though he is stable. And, according to the sources, plans are being made to medevac him to an as yet undisclosed facility.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirmed Lake has been hospitalised since early Wednesday and said he’s expected to “make a full recovery”.
Browne says as soon as he returned to Antigua late Wednesday, he went to MSJMC to visit his colleague and that several other ministers were also there.
He says he is hoping Lake has a speedy recovery and has not yet given consideration as to who will temporarily act as works minister while Lake’s medical leave persists.