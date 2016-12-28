CARIBBEAN: 14-y-o girl sentenced for murdering St Vincent schoolmate

JAMAICA OBSERVER – A 14-year-old St Vincent student was sentenced to 12-years in custody for the murder of a fellow student two years ago.
High Court judge Justice Kathy Ann Latchoo handed down the penalty in what is believed to be the first time in the country’s history that someone so young was charged, convicted and jailed for murder.
The 14-year-old had on November 30, pleaded guilty to murdering the 15-year-old student during an altercation on June 8, 2015.
In sentencing the accused last week, Justice Latchoo ordered that she receive periodic reviews and that she continue her schooling during incarceration.
The accused is not being kept among the prison population at Her Majesty’s Prisons.
