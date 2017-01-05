BOSL
Bus driver loses control, crashes into lamp post at Sans Souci

January 5, 2017

A jammed brake pedal may have caused a bus driver to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a lamp post.

The mishap occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday, near the Labour Department office at Sans Souci, Castries.

An eyewitness said that the bus had one passenger who was trapped inside the vehicle.

Emergency officials responded promptly and had the injured man removed and transported to hospital.

“They had to cut the bus open to get the passenger out,” the eyewitness told St. Lucia News Online.

The driver, according to the eyewitness, sustained minor injuries to his leg.

The injured passenger being taken to an ambulance.

The injured man about to be transported to hospital.

