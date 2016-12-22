BREAKING NEWS: Shooting at Conway, Castries
Jerry George photo*
An early morning shooting has left one person dead in Conway, Castries.
Reports are that a male died on spot after being shot around 7:32 a.m.
Residents in the area recalled hearing multiple gunshots being fired.
The victim is said to be a former resident of the area.
No further details.
wish they had jobs to keep them busy hopefully they would not kill each other..... sad to see all this young men loosing their lives over what????... drugs???... women??? they don't know the value of life.
As Castries spirals into chaos, where is a statement from the Parliamentary representative for Castries Central?
Sad to see another human, our fellow Lucian brother lying dead on the ground, I'm sure is by someone he know and someone he had a beef with. Is it worth it? couldn't you all talk it out did he have to pay with his life? I hope you all cold hearted subhuman can eat, sleep and be merry just three days before Christmas. I do not know him but may he RIP and the murderer/murders be tormented for the rest of their miserable lives.
In every country that you visit , the ability to live in the city is one of the most expensive options. if you are looking to fight crime you would have to eradicate those inner ghettos from the city. There should be option to mugg the tourist and run into a ghetto.The monies being spent in the vf project should be injected into castries to make a a sort after and envied city. The CDC needs to be taken down, and in pretty sure those lands being occupied are crown lands, conway , wiltons yard, hospital rd, grass street, lower mon do don, marchand should all be excavated. There are placed that these people can go, put them on those arches of waste land in vf.
Hymc wen u talkin leave marchand out of it
Good day I respect your opinion and some of the points are great but us in the news CDC have nothing to do with the crime situation, most of us there are hard working people so I don't see the need to break them down. Governments come and go and refuse to address the crime situation.
They need to take the streets back, night time police officers are not on the streets. Come on officers take the streets back. Merry Christmas to all
oh damn Russians out here shooting everyone.
What the hell is wrong with St Lucians that they have to resort to killing for harming someone?????????
Where is the police? What are they doing and and the Prime Minister need to come out and call on these criminals and let them know that these crimes cannot be tolerated in this small island. It means that he has no control.
the police cannot be everywhere, im scared for the innocent being caught in those gun fire, if its me or you then we are innocent but crimnals know what they are doing, as far as im concerned let the criminal take care of operation restore confidence.
i say put them all in a shipping container and push it off the ship at sea
there are crimes everywhere in the world, not only st. lucia... I'm sure where you are right now there are plenty of crimes going on. the police can not be everywhere all the time, they are doing their best, so work with them by reporting the scam bags. parents should not encouraged their children to bring home stolen stuff call the police on them
The work of Mr. John (?) Belgrave as he worked tirelessly to give hope and a better life to the young of the area in the Botanical Gardens, with one of the first youth clubs on the island has gone largely unnoticed. The better housing of New Orleans after the Great 1948 Fire, fell into ruins as the SLP blocked all attempts to rehabilitate the fishing and low-income housing ghetto. Conway turned into a real ghetto with the support of the disgustingly retarded and bouchae SLP.
Today, the disease has now spread to the surrounding CDC buildings like a virus. The tourists and residents alike are targets in the canyons or street corridors of this SLP-created HELL HOLE. Just about anyone who dares to disembark or to walk the streets of Castries is vulnerable.
Besides, the disabled, who are some of the wealthiest tourists on disability and pensions dare not attempt to see Castries. Our places of historic interest are no go areas.
From the 50s on, CONWAY has always been part of the seamier side of Castries, even with the sailing ship repairing services in the area. Yes. Conway had a very honest and productive past.
With the fisherfolk gone to Banannes for example, some of the best citizens have left or have died. The remaining scumbags have wormed their way into previously crime-free areas like Bois Patat and Egard.
This is the legacy of the Communist HOODLUM and the SLP as this keeping beating up on our collective tails day after day. When SJC tried to upgrade the conditions of the CONWAY slum, relays of SLP so-called leaders celebrated their unrepentant and obstinate obstruction. Saint Lucia, we as a people sowed the wind. We are now reaping and enduring the whirlwind.
That's the same attitude they have towards the development of Vieux Fort. They say leave the Mange and Shanty Town. You would think that the former PM would subscribe to better living conditions for his constituents. They are making people oppose what they don't even understand.
Please lets not blame any government , lets protest to take those cdc down... they need to demolished
yes and we will build hem in the sea
Shantytown VFort should never have been. It was the SLP (not the last administration) who prevented SJC to removed the people. Though they were not yet settled at shantytown, they were given prime land at cedar height off the St Judes highway and the refused to move with the support of the SLP. Now it a niche for HIV and AIDS, teenage pregnancy, drugs, crime, child abuse ect.
rip my dawg
True lol
You are talking about revenge, please tell me where will that get you. You guys and your senseless violence this is getting this country nowhere.
Rip sick bad