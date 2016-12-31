BREAKING NEWS: More fire stations likely to close in 2017

STAFF REPORT – Continued chronic staff shortage in the St. Lucia Fire Service will result in the closure of more fire stations across the island in the new year, as “every single station” is understaffed, a reliable source has disclosed.

The Gros Islet Fire Station closed on New Year’s Eve – the second time in December. And Micoud station was closed about a month ago, the source told St. Lucia News Online (SNO).

The source denied that the closure of the station stems from silent industrial action.

“This was to happen anytime, the question was just when,” the source note.

“A number of persons reported ill today (Saturday, Dec. 31) so the already short staff was further stretched,” the source explained, adding that about three officers from Gros Islet showed up for work Saturday.

“They were however redeployed to the George Charles airport station which also had persons reporting ill. As a result Gros Islet was left without staff.”

The source said fire officers are “being stretched beyond their limit”.

“The constant complaints from fire officers is not being motivated to report in for duty due to fatigue, stress, frustration and being overworked.”

Government and fire service management officials are aware of the problem, the source added.

“The perfect example is the fact that the Babonneau Fire Station is completed but cannot be opened due to the fact that there is no one to man it.”

Whats worse, the source said, is that the St. Lucia Fire Service is short by international standards.

The service now has less than 300 officers, and according to a study done by the public service in 2006, a total of 437 fire officers “were needed for fire-fighting purposes (only) in accordance with international standards. That number did not take Ambulance services into consideration”.

“Castries, which is supposed to be at 8 (personnel) tonight, is at 4. The 8 however is short by 11, according to international standards,” the source pointed out.