Bravo to have hamstring surgery; out of BBL

CRICINFO – West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo will need surgery to repair damage to his left hamstring, meaning he will play no further part in the Melbourne Renegades’ Big Bash League (BBL) campaign.
He was stretchered off during the Renegades’ match against the Perth Scorchers on Thursday night, and subsequent scans revealed the injury would sideline him for an extended period.
“I’ll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again,” Bravo said, according to the BBL site.
Bravo was stationed on the off-side boundary, and picked up the injury when he ran across and lowered himself to field a ball. He clutched at his hamstring as soon as he went down, and had to be taken off on a MediCab. This is Bravo’s fourth season with the Renegades. No replacement has been named as yet.