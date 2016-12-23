Brathwaite’s T20 World Cup-winning knock hailed by ICC

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Carlos Brathwaite was voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance-of-the-Year for 2016 for his magical innings that won West Indies the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year.
The West Indies Twenty20 captain copped the prize for his memorable batting in the final over of the final against arch-rivals England last April when the ICC, the sport’s world governing body, announced its annual awards yesterday.
With West Indies needing 19 off the final over, the strongly built all-rounder hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in one of the greatest finishes in sporting history, immediately catapulting him into stardom.
“I’m delighted, really thrilled to win an international award,” said Brathwaite. “As I said back then, it was ‘now or never’ and I just went for it.
“I always dreamt of hitting the final ball of a game for six to win it. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine hitting four consecutive sixes to win the T20 World Cup final for the West Indies.”