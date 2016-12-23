BOSL
BOSL

Brathwaite’s T20 World Cup-winning knock hailed by ICC

196911_26015_repro-1JAMAICA OBSERVER – Carlos Brathwaite was voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance-of-the-Year for 2016 for his magical innings that won West Indies the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year.

The West Indies Twenty20 captain copped the prize for his memorable batting in the final over of the final against arch-rivals England last April when the ICC, the sport’s world governing body, announced its annual awards yesterday.

With West Indies needing 19 off the final over, the strongly built all-rounder hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in one of the greatest finishes in sporting history, immediately catapulting him into stardom.

“I’m delighted, really thrilled to win an international award,” said Brathwaite. “As I said back then, it was ‘now or never’ and I just went for it.

“I always dreamt of hitting the final ball of a game for six to win it. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine hitting four consecutive sixes to win the T20 World Cup final for the West Indies.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.