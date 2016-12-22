BOSL
BOSL

Blood donors needed for Christmas

blood shortagePRESS RELEASE – Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, it is also a time when the St. Lucia Blood Bank’s resources dwindle due to incidents and accidents. Save a life today by donating a pint of blood. The mobile blood bank will be in the following locations:

  • Wednesday Dec 21 – Wasco Lanse Road 9:00am – 3:00pm
  • Thursday     Dec 22 – Customs & Excise Jeremie St. 9:00 – 3:00pm
  • Friday          Dec 23 – Government Building Waterfront next to Massy Stores
  •                                    9:00am – 3:00pm
  • Wednesday Dec 28 – Boulevard 9:00am – 3:00pm
  • Thursday     Dec 29 – St. Lucia Distillers Roseau  9:00am – 3:00pm
  • Friday          Dec 30 – Boulevard 9:00am – 3:00pm   

It’s time to roll up your sleeve, share the gift of life. Be a blood donor today.

 

