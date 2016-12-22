PRESS RELEASE – Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, it is also a time when the St. Lucia Blood Bank’s resources dwindle due to incidents and accidents. Save a life today by donating a pint of blood. The mobile blood bank will be in the following locations:
- Wednesday Dec 21 – Wasco Lanse Road 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Thursday Dec 22 – Customs & Excise Jeremie St. 9:00 – 3:00pm
- Friday Dec 23 – Government Building Waterfront next to Massy Stores
- 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Wednesday Dec 28 – Boulevard 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Thursday Dec 29 – St. Lucia Distillers Roseau 9:00am – 3:00pm
- Friday Dec 30 – Boulevard 9:00am – 3:00pm
It’s time to roll up your sleeve, share the gift of life. Be a blood donor today.
(0)(1)
blood donors, ask George Soros, he funded the over throw of the middle east, he attempted to over throw Russia and England government, he over threw Ukraine with anti cop groups, he is funding black lives matter currently, to try and create a race war for black people to turn on cops and over throw america, so he has plenty of money so ask him.