CARIBBEAN: Belize’s murder rate second highest in Caribbean

By 7 Belize News
January 6, 2017
A crime scene in Belize

7 NEWS BELIZE – As we’ve been reporting, the number of murders recorded in Belize in 2016 increased sharply.

It shot up by 15% from 119 in 2015 to 137 in 2016. That is our unofficial number since the police still have not circulated the final statistics.

That accounts for a murder rate of 36 per one hundred thousand – which is very high, among the highest in the Caribbean.

Here’s how it compares based on available statistics. The number of murders in Jamaica went up by 10%, and their murder rate shot up to 47 per hundred thousand, which is probably the highest in the Caribbean.

Based on preliminary information gleaned from a number of sources, that would put Belize’s murder rate at the second highest in the Caribbean, with the largest percentage increase in murder.

