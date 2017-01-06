CARIBBEAN: Belize’s murder rate second highest in Caribbean

7 NEWS BELIZE – As we’ve been reporting, the number of murders recorded in Belize in 2016 increased sharply.
It shot up by 15% from 119 in 2015 to 137 in 2016. That is our unofficial number since the police still have not circulated the final statistics.
That accounts for a murder rate of 36 per one hundred thousand – which is very high, among the highest in the Caribbean.
Here’s how it compares based on available statistics. The number of murders in Jamaica went up by 10%, and their murder rate shot up to 47 per hundred thousand, which is probably the highest in the Caribbean.
Based on preliminary information gleaned from a number of sources, that would put Belize’s murder rate at the second highest in the Caribbean, with the largest percentage increase in murder.