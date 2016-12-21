Bay Gardens Resorts nominated for awards

PRESS RELEASE – The locally owned and operated award-winning resort chain, Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia, announced today that it has been nominated for two awards for “Marketing Excellence” and “Idea of the Year”.
The award nominations came from the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for the 2017 installment of its St. Lucia Business Awards. The prestigious awards ceremony highlights achievements of the best island’s businesses over the course of a year.
“It is always a proud moment to be nominated and recognized by the Chamber for all the hard work and achievements we have had in the past year. We have adopted and implemented many new initiatives for our guests, including our new Islandwide Wifi device, keeping them connected where ever they roam on island.” – Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, Sanovnik Destang
The 2017 St. Lucia Business Awards ceremony is slated for Saturday, January 28th , 2016 at the Johnson Centre. Bay Gardens Resorts for the best few years has captured the awards for “Marketing Excellence”, “Entrepreneur of the Year”, and “Business of the Year 2014, 2015”