Bankers Association mourns passing of Sir Dwight Venner

Sir K. Dwight Venner

PRESS RELEASE – The Bankers Association of Saint Lucia mourns the passing of Sir Dwight Venner.

Sir Dwight made a significant impact on the financial services sector within Saint Lucia and the wider OECS territory, having served as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) from 1989 to 2015.

Sir Dwight was well respected by the banking industry given his vast knowledge and experience. His guidance and support was paramount to the progress and success of the indigenous banks of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

On behalf of all its member banks, the Bankers Association of St. Lucia extends its sincere condolences to Sir Dwight’s family.

