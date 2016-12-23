Attempted burglary at Dax in Marchand

The tough security locks at Dax in Marchand have the business breathing a sigh of relief after it prevented a pair of burglars from breaking into the establishment early Monday morning.
The pair attempted to saw their way into the establishment minutes to three in the morning but was prevented from doing so by a combination of locks, a dog, passing vehicles and the residents of Marchand.
The difficulty in penetrating the locks forced the men to retreat as residents who heard the commotion converged on the scene.
The residents summond the police who came and took statements.
The owner of the establishment arrived on the scene later.
A slew of break in attempts have been reported in St. Lucia in the past week.
