BOSL
BOSL

Attempted burglary at Dax in Marchand

2016-12-23-06_29_26-attempted-burglary-at-dax-marchand-branch-hts-news-4orceThe tough security locks at Dax in Marchand have the business breathing a sigh of relief after it prevented a pair of burglars from breaking into the establishment early Monday morning.

The pair attempted to saw their way into the establishment minutes to three in the morning but was prevented from doing so by a combination of locks, a dog, passing vehicles and the residents of Marchand.

The difficulty in penetrating the locks forced the men to retreat as residents who heard the commotion converged on the scene.

The residents summond the police who came and took statements.

The owner of the establishment arrived on the scene later.

A slew of break in attempts have been reported in St. Lucia in the past week.

 

(0)(0)

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.