Assou Square ends at 10 pm today, mayor confirms

By Office of the Mayor
January 3, 2017
Assou Square, Castries on the opening day.

PRESS RELEASE – The Office of the Mayor wishes to inform members of the public that Assou Square 2017 will end at 10pm, today Tuesday January 3, 2017 and not at 6pm as was being speculated.

The 10pm shut down will allow for sufficient time to clean up the city, which will begin immediately upon the conclusion of Assou Square.

The funeral service of the late Sir Dwight Venner is scheduled for Wednesday January 4th, 2017 at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception and the Office of the Mayor gives every assurance that the city will be adequately prepared to facilitate the event.

 

