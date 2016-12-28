Assou Square celebrations could be extended to third day

The highly-anticipated New Year’s celebration, Assou Square, could become a three-day event if the government and private sector agrees to the idea being pitched by the Castries City Council (CCC).

The celebration which attracts hundreds of Saint Lucians from all across the island, has been hosted for two days since it’s return to the Derek Walcott Square in 2014.

CCC Communication Manager Jason Hullingseed said that the idea is just for the 2017 celebrations.

“We are looking at a third day that is yet to be confirmed. We are still awaiting word from the Chamber of Commerce and government, as to whether we can proceed with a third day of Assou Square. But for now, it is not yet confirmed, but two days are confirmed,” Hullingseed said.

Meanwhile, the CCC official said that the new batch of city police will work in close partnership with members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) to help beef up security for the event.

“We have a strategy for our city police officers and the RSLPF also spoke about their strategy in dealing with the problems of security at this year’s event,” Hullingseed added.

The CCC has also been in constant dialogue with vendors for the event. They have been reminded of their obligations, especially as it relates to adhering to health and safety guidelines.

The usual live entertainment, games, and rides for kids will be featured at Assou Square 2017.