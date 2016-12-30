BOSL
“America’s Most Wanted” found homeless in Trinidad

Captured: Balkumar Singh.

TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A man who was captured in Trinidad, 16  years after he shot and killed a guest at a wedding in New York, was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison in the US.

Balkumar Singh pleaded guilty to murder in the 1999 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Abzal Khan was sentenced in a Nassau County Court on December 19.

Singh, 37, was arrested in Trinidad in March after authorities were tipped off to his whereabouts.

Police said Singh was homeless and living on the streets. He used numerous aliases while on the run and may have also spent time in Canada and Guyana, police said.

